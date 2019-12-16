Valdosta police solve car break-ins

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Last Thursday night, officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 1500 block of East Park Avenue, in reference to several vehicles that had been broken into.
A victim told VPD that her vehicle had been entered, and she found her wallet on the ground in the parking lot.
A concerned neighbor was able to provide video surveillance of the prowlers checking door handles of several vehicles, and a description of them was issued to law enforcement, according to VPD.
Later in the evening, police located one of the offenders, later identified as Quintavious Washington, walking in the area.
Police said Washington matched the description of people caught camera, and he had items stolen from several different vehicles, as well as marijuana in his possession.
He was taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Three counts of entering an auto to commit theft
- Theft by receiving stolen property
- Possession of marijuana
“We are grateful for the citizen that came forward to assist in the case and we are extremely proud of our officers tracking this offender down. As a reminder, we ask that you lock your vehicle doors and then ensure they locked," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
This case is still under investigation.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Washington’s mugshot.
