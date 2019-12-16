Troup County Sheriff’s Office reports incident of improper sexual conduct

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Sheriff James Woodruff received an allegation that a female contract nurse at the Troup County Jail was having an improper relationship with an inmate inside the jail facility. Complaint on this incident was received on Monday, Dec. 16.
Sheriff Woodruff and members of his staff met with the nurse, Dorathy Pike regarding the complaint. After speaking with her for several minutes, she did admit to having an inappropriate relationship with a male inmate that had become physical and sexual in nature.
26-year-old Dorathy Pike, who is a contract nurse employed by We Care, is charged with Improper Sexual Contact by Employee or Agent (Felony). Pike was charged after she has been in her position at the jail for approximately six months.
Woodruff states that he takes these claims very serious and will not tolerate any misconduct by any person working for or representing the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. He states he will ensure that they are prosecuted to the highest extent of the law.
