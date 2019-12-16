Perry, Stetson visit UNC-Asheville

STEPPING UP: The freshman tandem of Perry and Mahamadou Diawara has led the Hatters. Perry is averaging 15.2 points and five rebounds while Diawara is putting up 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by sophomores Baker and Tajion Jones. Baker has averaged 17.4 points while T. Jones has put up 16 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 43.1 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.