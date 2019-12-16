Ocilla police: Possible explosive device found, certain roads closed

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Ocilla Police Department has closed S. Pine Street from 3rd Street to Oak Street as a bomb squad heads to the area, according to the Irwin County 911 Facebook page.
The post says a possible explosive device has been found.
Officials are encouraging everyone to stay out of the area until the device is recovered and disposed of.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation bomb squad was en route to the location around 5:30 p.m. WALB will provide updates as more information comes in.
