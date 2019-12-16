New boutique opens in Sylvester, city leaders optimistic about new businesses

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A business of over 30 years is adding more to Sylvester.
Rhonda Busbee is expanding her footprint in Sylvester.
“We’re just ready to get it out there that we have the boutique and get everybody come in and see us" Busbee, owner of Bee B & Co. Salon and Boutique, said.
On Monday, a ribbon cutting was held to open an extension to her salon — a boutique.
“Our customers are more like family then just customers,” Busbee said.
City leaders said the boutique and salon means a lot for the city.
It especially means a lot after ConAgra announced it will close its Sylvester plant in Summer 2020. That closing impacts 175 jobs and has a lot of residents concerned.
“The wheel don’t stop turning there," Larry Johnson, Sylvester mayor pro tem, said. "The wheel continues to turn, each day we have business licenses and people looking at Sylvester and want to come to Sylvester. So the wheels keep on turning.”
Busbee also has hope in Sylvester.
She said it took around $80,000-$100,000 and six months to get the boutique up and running.
It adds to the already six boutiques that sell clothes, jewelry and other items in Sylvester.
Johnson is optimistic businesses will continue to come to the city.
“The business industry looks great in Sylvester,” he added. "There is some prospects around and like I said, and talking to different business and hopefully, we can pull some here in Sylvester.”
