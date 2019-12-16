Injuries reported after Worth Co. crash

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Saturday Worth County accident resulted in injuries, according to a Dougherty County Police shift report.
The incident happened on the 2100 block of South County Line Road, the report stated.
Wayne Hatcher lives close to the crash site.
“We really didn’t hear any of the accident but I’m gonna say (it happened) between 9 and 10 o’clock,” Hatcher said.
He remembers hearing “a lot of sirens came by.”
"So, I looked out the door and there was I think a couple of police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck that passed by heading south on County Line Road,” Hatcher added.
Hatcher said he did not see the crash but has lived on that road for 27 years.
Within that time, he said he has seen over half a dozen crashes near his home and even some deaths.
“If we hear a crash, we definitely take a look because it’s not uncommon," Hatcher said. "Like I said, I’ve had three wrecks right here, practically in my front yard.”
Hatcher said an increased law enforcement presence and reducing the speed limit would help.
He said he has voiced his concerns to law enforcement and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The crash happened close to the Mitchell, Worth and Dougherty county lines.
The incident is being handled by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
WALB reached out to GSP for an update on the case but haven’t heard back.
WALB is still working to learn more details of the crash.
