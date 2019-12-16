Governor directs scholarships for children of wartime veterans be paid at full amount following WBTV investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper took steps on Monday to ensure children of wartime veterans--including children whose parents were wounded or killed in combat--received a full room and board allowance as part of a state scholarship.
Families found out the week of Thanksgiving last month that the state would only pay roughly half of the promised amount of room and board as part of a scholarship awarded to children whose parents were killed in action, are 100% disabled as a result of military service or who served in combat.
On Monday, Cooper’s office announced that the Governor directed the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs--the agency that administers the scholarship--to borrow money from funds set aside to pay for next semester’s scholarship to pay the full amount of the room and board allowance for this semester.
The moves comes weeks after a WBTV investigation exposed the fact that families were being forces to re-pay money that had already been credited to their account on the promise of the full scholarship amount of $3,000. Instead, families received roughly $1,700 this semester.
At the time of the cuts, DMVA said the agency did not have enough money to pay the full amount and blamed Republicans in the General Assembly for not approving an additional $2.4 million that was awarded last year.
In announcing the additional room and board allowance on Monday, a press release from Cooper’s office called on lawmakers to take action to supplement the funding.
“The Governor and OSBM’s direction allows DMVA to use funds budgeted for next semester to fund the program. However, legislative action will be required to replenish the fund so as to fully fund scholarships before the end of the Spring Semester,” the release said.
