Florida thief will do anything for a Pepsi

49-year-old Gabriel from Mulberry wanted a Pepsi. When you see the video, you will see just how badly he wanted that Pepsi. Gabriel walked into the Citgo convenience store at 4075 Hwy 60 in Mulberry on Thursday, December 12th and picked up a refreshing bottle of Pepsi Cola…then tried to walk right back out without paying for said Pepsi. The store cashier saw what Gabriel was doing and quickly pushed the lock button on the door, effectively preventing Gabriel from absconding with his not-paid-for beverage. Gabriel huffed, and he puffed, but he could not blow the door down. So Gabriel picked up a fire extinguisher and slammed it against the glass door. Oddly, the glass did not break, but the fire extinguisher did. Not wanting anything else to be damaged, the cashier unlocked the door and Gabriel walked away, making sure to take his stolen Pepsi with him. A deputy spotted Gabriel about two blocks away from the store, enjoying his stolen effervescent Pepsi. The deputy asked Gabriel if he knew what was going on, to which Gabriel replied, “Possibly.” Gabriel was arrested and taken to the Polk Pokey. The report did not say if he was allowed to finish his Pepsi. The video you are about to see is real...the audio, not so much. #PCSO #GabrielsMessage #Possibly #OneOutOfOneThiefsArrestedChosePepsiOverCoke #GabrielMustHaveThoughtItWasAPepsiFree #HeStoleAWarmPepsiWhichMadeItAHotPepsi #CitgoHasReallyGoodWindows #CommenterSayingWeShouldBeGoingAfterBiggerCrimesIn3 …#2 …#1