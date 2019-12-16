Areas of morning fog, make way for sunshine and unseasonably warm weather this afternoon. Clouds thicken this evening and scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Rain and storms arrive by mid morning. Temperatures top off near 70 then and tumble into the upper 50s as rain chances drop off. Colder Wednesday and a freeze is expected Thursday morning. Temps slowly moderate back to average by the end of the weekend. There’s a slight chance of a shower on Saturday evening.