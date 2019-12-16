Federal judge puts pause on Georgia voter roll purges

ATLANTA (AP) - A federal judge has put a pause on Georgia’s planned mass purge of its voting rolls, following an emergency request from a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams.
The motion was filed by Fair Fight Action in U.S. District Court on Monday, hours before the secretary of state’s office planned to begin the purge of inactive voter registrations.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being canceled.
Fair Fight says that over 120,000 of them are set to be removed simply because they’ve chosen not to vote in recent elections.
