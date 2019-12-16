Douglas PD investigating homicide

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is investigating a Sunday shooting turned homicide.
Police responded to shots fired at an apartment complex on E Baker Highway.
When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds behind the complex.
The victim, Jabyo Lamar Bell, 30, died at Coffee Regional Medical Center, according to DPD.
A second victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. DPD said he is still hospitalized.
Police said both victims are believed to be involved in the same shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.