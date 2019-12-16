Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany receives big toy donation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One hundred toys for one hundred kids... is what one hundred lucky kids were surprised with at the Boys and Girls Club of Albany on Saturday.
The kids received a wide range of toys, including two bicycles that were given away.
The generous donations were made possible by members from the York Rite Masonic Bodies of Georgia.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany leadership says the members are giving more than just toys “And leading by example is so much of what our young people need to see. In this community, we talk a lot about role models but these gentlemen here are real-models,” said Marvin Laster with Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany.
Laster says the organization also donated more toys to surrounding Boys and Girls Clubs.
He tells us this is an annual partnership between the two groups.
