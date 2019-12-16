Authorities search for escaped inmate out of Bacon County

BACON CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Authorities in Bacon County are looking for an escaped inmate.
According to the Alma-Bacon County Crime Suppression Unit, 32-year-old James Mitchell Metts escaped police custody on Sunday and stole a car in Alma.
Metts is described as 6’1” and weighs approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They say the vehicle he stole is believed to be a white Audi A4 with GA tag number: RSQ9427.
Investigators say Metts could be in or headed to Coffee, Jeff Davis, or Telfair counties. His last known address is 375 Ocmulgee Blvd, Jacksonville, Ga 31518.
“He’s not considered as dangerous. But use caution. If you happen to run across this guy’s location, contact your local law enforcement and let them handle the situation,” said Ch. Dep. Tony Kirkland with the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office.
If you see Metts, do not attempt to apprehend him, but call the Alma-Bacon County Crime Suppression Unit at (912) 632-5161 right away.
