Atlanta Police Dept. searching for missing 71-year-old last seen Dec. 15

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Atlanta Police Department is searching for missing 71-year-old by the name of Lorenzo Rosser. He was last seen on Dec. 15 around 1:29 a.m. He was last seen getting into a Red SUV that was supposed to drop the individual off at 1967 Flintwood Dr.
Rosser is 71-years-old, 5′8″, and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green parka with white fur, light gray denim overalls, and brown shoes with a decorative cane. Police stated that the man suffers from dementia.
Atlanta Police Dept. is asking for the public’s assistance searching for this missing man. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the missing man, please contact detective T. Fantauzzi or J. Golphin at (404) 546-4235 or by email at Tnfantauzzi@atlantaga.gov or Jgolphin@atlantaga.gov.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.