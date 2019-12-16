Arrangements announced for Aniah Blanchard memorial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Life Celebration and Memorial will be held on Saturday for Aniah Blanchard.
The ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. at Faith Chapel. Faith Chapel is located at 100 Mike Moore Boulevard in Birmingham.
Organizers say the service will be a celebration of Aniah’s life and will commemorate Aniah and the impact her life and “light” has on the world.
The ceremony will be open to the public and will be streamed live.
From the organizers:
Although appreciated, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Aniah’s name to the following agencies: Texas Equusearch Mounted Search and Recovery (www.texasequusearch.org/get-involved/make-a-donation), Children’s Hospital of Alabama (www.childrensal.org/foundation), or the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (www.gbhs.org) in honor of her beloved dog “Bloo”.
