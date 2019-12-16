Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” comes to life in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Aretha Franklin continues to create big waves even after her death, and those waves are being felt right here in Albany.
A documentary film of her recording her hit album “Amazing Grace” opened Sunday in downtown Albany.
Through the work of Renaissance Connection, the documentary screening came to Albany.
“I thought this is a good opportunity for us to do something for the community, to offer to the community that they would not ordinarily see, unless they were in a big city,” said Bummi Anderson of Renaissance Connection
She first saw the film in Atlanta and "When I first saw it I forgot I was in a theater. Wow, now I see why this woman was regarded as an icon.”
A concert documentary styled film “Amazing Grace: Aretha Franklin” is getting some attention in Albany.
Bianca Knowles saw the Albany screening and “I thought the film was awesome. I’m a really big Aretha Franklin fan.”
Tyler Harris, a memorabilia collector who had some of his Aretha Franklin collection on display at the screening, also spoke about it.
“I thought the Aretha Franklin film was a good presentation. It gave you a good idea of her background.”
Due to copyright issues, we were not able to show footage of the film.
The film shows rare footage of the Grammy award-winning artist performing in 1972 a live album “Amazing Grace.”
“That gospel album is still the best selling gospel album of all time, 48 years later," says Anderson.
Two-million copies of the album sold and even earned a Grammy according to Rolling Stone.
The film was released last spring in select theaters. Before its release, the film faced challenges for decades, including issues with syncing audio, according to the New York Times.
They also reported that Aretha Franklin herself even sued to block the film’s release. However after her death in August 2018, Franklin’s family gave the okay to bring it to the big screen,
"To see this in concert actually a year before I was born was really awesome,” Knowles said.
The showing was hosted at the Flint Riverquarium.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.