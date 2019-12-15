White, Portland host FAMU

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. White, Malcolm Porter and Jacob Tryon have combined to account for 46 percent of Portland's scoring this season and 49 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Florida A&M, Randolph, Evins Desir, Rod Melton Jr. and DJ Jones have combined to account for 58 percent of all Florida A&M scoring, including 60 percent of the team's points over its last five games.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 43.1 percent of the 51 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He's also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.