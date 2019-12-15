Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some coastal Georgia residents are fighting an effort to relocate an iconic statue. Savannah officials this week approved a plan to move the city's Waving Girl statue, which depicts a woman who greeted ships arriving and departing the city. Maritime interests and a developer want to move the statue from a park to a location closer to the edge of the Savannah River. They say mariners should be able to see it. The statue was moved away from the river during the 1996 Olympics and is now surrounded by trees. But opponents want to keep the statue where it is.