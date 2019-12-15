Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Travels will soon have a new route to traverse metro Phoenix with the opening of an east-west freeway that will skirt the often-congested section of Interstate 10 through downtown Phoenix. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and other government officials will gather Wednesday at new bridges over the Salt River to celebrate the imminent opening of the 22-mile South Mountain Freeway. The new South Mountain is part of the Loop 202 freeway already ringing much of the urban area and will provide a new connection between the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler and Intestate 10 in southwest Phoenix. An Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman says the exact day and time the freeway will open hadn't yet been set.