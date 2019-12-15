Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 and Wake Forest beat No. 23 Xavier 80-78 in the Musketeers’ first game this season on an opponent’s home court. Xavier had a chance in the final seconds, but Quentin Goodin’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired. Wake Forest won despite playing without 7-footer Olivier Sarr, who averaged 15 points and 10.9 rebounds off the bench in the previous seven games. Sarr is in concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the head in the Deacons’ Dec. 7 game against N.C. State.
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Hunter McIntosh made all five of his 3-pointers and scored 5 points and Elon easily defeated Division III North Carolina Wesleyan 91-60. The Phoenix tied the program record with 19 3-pointers on 39 attempts.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — James Reimer made 32 stops and Warren Foegele scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes ended Calgary's seven-game winning streak with a 4-0 victory over the Flames. It's the second shutout of the season for Reimer, who has won five of his past six starts. Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton also scored for Carolina, which has points in five straight. Calgary lost for the first time since Geoff Ward took over from Bill Peters behind the bench. The 57-year-old had won his first six games after being named interim head coach on Nov. 29.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DeVon Baker made 6 of 7 3-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points as UNC-Asheville defeated UT Martin 91-72. Tajion Jones had 21 points and nine rebounds for UNC-Asheville.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Akienreh Johnson scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and No. 24 Michigan rolled to a 62-35 win over Appalachian State. The Wolverines (8-1) led 31-13 at the break and were never challenged, running their winning streak to five games. Naz Hillmon added 11 points and Emily Kiser 10 as the Wolverines (8-1) led 31-13 at the break and were never challenged, running their winning streak to five games. The Mountaineers (2-6), who got 11 points from Haile McDonald, shot 21% in the first half, going 0 for 10 from 3-point range. They finished 1 of 17, shooting 29.5%.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Blake Francis had 20 points as Richmond topped College of Charleston 78-71 on Saturday. Grant Golden had 17 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (9-1), which won its fourth straight game.