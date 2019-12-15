Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic left the game early with a sprained ankle, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from 24 points down without their young star before falling to the Miami Heat 122-118 in overtime. Bam Adebayo put Miami in front for good on a put-back dunk with 1:15 remaining in overtime. He finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double in three games. Tim Hardaway scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half for Dallas but was shut out in overtime. Doncic injured his right ankle less than two minutes into the game.