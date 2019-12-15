Elementary school teacher brings first Christmas parade to Arlington

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - One city in Southwest Georgia made history for bringing the Christmas spirit to families closer to the community.
For the first time ever, kids in Arlington will get to experience their very first Christmas parade thanks to one determined teacher and the city.
Mechiko Hill has been a teacher in Arlington for more than 15 years and said her love for Christmas has always been something she showed pride in.
“I really, really love Christmas and I’ve always loved Christmas as a child.”
Hill said Christmas parades are a majestic experience that every child should see.
“My very first Christmas parade that I ever went to was in Albany and I totally loved it,” Hill said with a smile on her face.
She told us one day at school, she gave her students an assignment that changed her life.
“One of the writing prompts that I read were asking questions like, “Have you ever been to a parade before?” and some of the students couldn’t really answer,” Hill said.
At that moment, she knew there was something she had to do.
“I said 'hmm’. I said ‘I know what we can do with this. I’ll ask the city if we can have a parade here in Arlington,” Hill told WALB News 10.
City leaders heard her request and decided to get on board.
Arlington Development Authority board member, Betty Murdock, shared her thoughts.
“We are extremely excited about it. Mrs. Mechiko Hill, who is a young mother here in town, came to the DDA meeting and she said 'I would love for us to sponsor a Christmas parade,” Murdock said.
Mrs. Hill said that experience is something her elementary students can now write about.
“The next time they enter somebody’s school, they would be able to answer that writing prompt because they would have been able to experience it,” Hill said.
WALB asked if she could explain Christmas in one word, what would it be.
“The word ‘magical’ is something else it is truly magical, any animosity that you have towards somebody, you can put it down and just sweep it away,” Hill described.
Mrs. Hill said with all of the participation from the community, she is already looking forward to planning new events for the spring and summertime.
Hill shared that during the holiday season, it’s all about being selfless and making an impact that can influence others.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.