Body of Ala. sailor brought back home after shooting on Navy base

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVM) - The body of an Alabama sailor, who was killed on a Florida Navy base, was brought back home on Friday, Dec. 13.
The remains of the 23-year-old, Ensign Joshua Watson, were flown into Dothan, Ala. He was taken to his hometown of Enterprise. Many residents of the city lined the streets to pay respects to the fallen sailor.
Watson is one of the three sailors killed in a shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fl. The shooting in which three sailors were killed occurred a week ago.
Residents mentioned that even those who did not know the 23-year-old sailor are feeling the pain of his loss and gathered to pay respect as his body returned to his hometown.
