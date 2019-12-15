Albany Locos Grill & Pub honors former employee with Alex Mixon Day

By Darran Todd | December 15, 2019 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated December 15 at 11:42 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany community remembered a loved one who was killed in an attempted armed robbery back in November of 2018.

Alex Mixon was a delivery driver for the Locos Grill & Pub in Albany before his death.

Members of the community came out to show their love and support for Mixon’s life and raise money for the Albany Humane Society.

General Manager, Sean Skip, said Mixon’s love for the community and animals inspired them to create a special day for a very special person.

Sean Skip, Locos General Manager, talks about his relationship with Alex Mixon. (Source: WALB)

“Growing up with Alex, he was the life of a party. This is a celebration of his life. This is going to be our first annual Alex Mixon Day. He loved animals and we are just going to give back to a cause he was passionate about," Skip said.

Skip said Mixon will be remembered for his ability to put a smile anyone face.

A percentage of their sales Saturday went towards the Albany Humane Society in honor of Alex Mixon.

The Donation box for the Albany Humane Society in honor of Alex Mixon (Source: WALB)

Six teens were charged in connection to Mixon’s death.

[Interactive: The connections in the Alex Mixon Case]

