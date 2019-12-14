VSU campus to host 228th commencement

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Valdosta, you may notice an increase in traffic this weekend.
Valdosta State University (VSU) will welcome more than 10,000 people for its 228th commencement ceremony.
This comes just months after their summer graduation.
Now school leaders, like Vince Miller, said it’s time to watch more than 1,400 hundred students move on to the next stage of their lives.
“They have successfully completed what they have come here to do. To see the celebration and excitement on their faces, as they know they’ve created this milestone in their lives is unbelievable," said Miller.
The graduate school commencement ceremony should be wrapping up at any moment now on the campus student union.
The undergraduate ceremony will start at 4:30 on their front lawn.
