Valdosta Regional Airport will soon see technology upgrade

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Regional Airport is one step closer to saving flight passengers from having to walk through bad weather.
Instead of deboarding the plane using a ramp, passengers flying into the Valdosta Regional Airport will soon have the option to deboard their plane using a passenger boarding bridge.
Airport officials said that the bridge was built in 2018, but was defective due to a manufacturer error.
Airport Manager Jim Galloway said it took a while but the issue has been resolved.
He said passengers can soon expect to see the ramp out of commission and the boarding bridge used in its place.
“We understand that it’s a small airport with basically one gate, but it gets us into something where you’re not walking across the concrete to get to and from the airplane. It’s much like many other airports around the world," said Galloway.
When speaking about the airport’s growth, he said he feels this sets the airport in a different lane.
He hopes the bridge will start to see usage in early 2020 but says it is now up to the airline to train their employees on its use.
