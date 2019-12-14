Southwest Georgia Christian band “Smalltown Poets” performs Christmas concert

By Darran Todd | December 13, 2019 at 8:28 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 9:51 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Smalltown Poets, a Southwest Georgia Christian rock group, put on a Christmas concert at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Howard Auditorium Friday night.

Smallpoets performing at Howard Auditorium at ABAC for Christmas Concert
Members of the band said their message is to give back to the community through their strong faith and acoustic sound.

Music Keyboard at ABAC'S Howard Auditorium
“We learned early on that the best thing for us to do is to follow Jesus and that’s what we hope comes through in the music and that is what we hope comes through any chance we get to create space where there is live music," said Michael Johnston, a member of the band.

The show started at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

