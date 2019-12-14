Lowndes Co. community pleads for full-time fire dept.

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - People living in part of Lowndes County wants a full-time fire department staff.
This comes after a fire left a lot empty in the Stone Creek neighborhood.
'Fireline do not cross’—members of the stone creek community said this isn’t the first time they’ve seen caution tape like this posted in their neighborhood.
They’re hoping with a new full-time fire department staff, that it will be their last.
“Everybody lives in a little bit of fear," said Steve Parker, Chairman of the Stone Creek Property Owners Association.
He shared that they are afraid that a fire could leave their home reduced to an empty lot as it did their neighbors.
“They know that if their house does catch fire today that the response time is probably going to be 20 minutes or longer," said Parker.
He believes that Lowndes County cannot wait any longer to get full-time fire staff.
“If we have a fire that happens in the south end of the county or the north end of the county, very often those firefighters will get there before the paid firefighters will because they live and work in those districts and around that area," said Lowndes County Spokesperson, Paige Dukes.
Dukes said they have one full-time fire station, 12 paid firefighters, and 80 volunteers countywide.
“This is a countywide concern and not a Stone Creek concern," said Parker.
This is why Parker has started a petition that has garnered some 1,900 plus signatures in support of a 24-hour fire staff.
“Our main concern is fully manned, operational, non-volunteer fire services for Lowndes county," he said.
Dukes said that the idea is not out of the question in some capacity.
She said right now, county leaders are in the process of gathering research on the subject.
“The commission has scheduled their annual retreat in February and this will be at the top of their list," said Dukes.
Parker shared that they intend to be front and center at the following meeting to hear the county’s solutions.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.