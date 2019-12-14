Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — The Air Force's F-35A demonstration team based in northern Utah will launch its 2020 season with performances in Arizona. A schedule posted on the website of the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base says the team's first performance is scheduled March 13-14 at the Marine Corps Air Station at Yuma, followed by a March 21-22 performance at Luke Air Force Base in metro Phoenix. Other scheduled 2020 performances include one on Sept. 17-20 in Reno, Nevada. The team formerly was based at Luke before moving to Hill, where the team will perform June 27-28. Officials say preparations for the 2020 season are underway and that the team is expected to begin flying practice around Hill in early January.