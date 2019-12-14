Hundreds of lighting displays fill Chehaw Park

By Marilyn Parker | December 14, 2019 at 12:59 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 12:59 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of lights are taking over of the Chehaw Wild Life Park.

The annual festival of lights is one of many Christmas attractions in Southwest Georgia as light displays fill the entire park.

This after the park faced significant damage from Hurricane Michael.

WALB News 10 spoke with Samantha Sassone, the general curator at the zoo, she said that storm damage won’t stop their celebration this year.

Samantha Sassone, the general curator at the zoo (Source: WALB)

“This year it is very different. The layout and even how people drive through the park is very different than previous years. We’ve had to figure out new ways to design and create the visual effects that we’re wanting,” said Sassone.

Friday was supposed to be a premium night with Santa Claus at the park but it was canceled due to the weather.

Drive Through Only Nights:

  • Dec. 6 - 11
  • Dec. 16 - 18
  • Dec. 26 - 31
  • Cost: $8 per car for park members and $10 per car for nonmembers

Premium Nights: (lights, train, Santa, Sugar Shack, activities)

  • Dec. 12 - 15
  • Dec. 18 - 24
  • Cost: $10 per car for park members and $15 per car for nonmembers
  • Train rides: $5 per person, children 3 and under are free

