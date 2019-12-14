Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 33 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Miami Heat 113-110. LeBron James had 28 while coming within a rebound of a triple-double for the Lakers. It was their 13th consecutive road win and improved their record to 23-3. Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for Miami. The Heat lost at home for the first time in 12 games this season.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall, in the Houston Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic. Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the last seven games. He also had seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. Russell Westbrook added 23 points for Houston. The Rockets were 22 of 39 from 3-point range.
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker has signed a contract through 2023 that could be worth up to $40 million, including incentives and bonuses. Parker's agent says an $8 million signing bonus is part of more than $20 million guaranteed. Parker had signed a $10 million, two-year deal in March. The fifth-year veteran and former first-round draft pick has had a breakout season with 882 yards receiving and six touchdowns, both career highs, on 55 catches.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There was a time when the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants were among the NFL's top teams. Not anymore. The teams are only in contention for a very high pick in the draft this spring. The Giants enter Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium with a 2-11 record. They are riding a nine-game losing streak, matching a franchise record. The Dolphins have a 3-10 mark, They opened the season with seven straight losses and this is the first time they are facing a team with a worse record.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The playoffs are no longer a realistic option for the Raiders heading into their final game in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas. That makes the regular-season home finale at the Coliseum against the Jacksonville Jaguars a mostly nostalgic affair. There will be plenty of emotion to go around, especially for the many Raiders players and coaches who have become entrenched in the Bay Area during their years here.
DETROIT (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions have been eliminated from the playoff picture, putting their team goals out of reach. Players on both teams will still have plenty to play for at Ford Field and over the last two games of the season. Everyone on the field will likely be motivated to perform well to stay under contract or to earn a new deal. Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston is in the final year of the contract he signed as the No. 1 pick overall in 2015.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — South Florida lawmakers want the U.S. Soccer Federation to allow more international matches in the Miami area. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’ soccer-promoting organization called Relevent Sports and top Spanish league La Liga have been working for some time to bring a regular-season match to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. But they say the USSF is playing a role in not allowing those games to take place.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dwight Howard has never averaged fewer points or rebounds. That doesn't mean his role with the Los Angeles Lakers is a small one. Howard is thriving in his second act with the NBA-leading Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the stars and Howard is coming off the bench. But he's carved out a niche and is enjoying the latest turn in his sometimes-tumultuous career.