Evening, overnight storms give way to a dry Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. Visibilities may drop to less than a half a mile. The severe weather threat for tonight and early Saturday is DECREASING. The best chance of seeing severe weather will be focused into Lowndes County and points south and east. Most of South Georgia is no longer under a severe weather threat. Rain will move out of the region by sunrise Saturday.
Clouds will slowly decrease in coverage throughout the day. That will hold high temperatures to near 60. Sunday, on the other hand, is looking like a nice day. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.
As high pressure slides to the east, a southerly flow will work into the area on Monday. Highs will soar into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Our next cold front pushes into the area by Tuesday. Expect rain and thunderstorms. We’re closely watching the potential for strong to severe storms on Tuesday, as well.
Behind the front, drier air moves in for the rest of the workweek. Expect cooler high temperatures on Wednesday in the low 50s and mid 50s on Thursday. The workweek ends dry with highs near 60 on Friday.
