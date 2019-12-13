Evening, overnight storms give way to a dry Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. Visibilities may drop to less than a half a mile. The severe weather threat for tonight and early Saturday is DECREASING. The best chance of seeing severe weather will be focused into Lowndes County and points south and east. Most of South Georgia is no longer under a severe weather threat. Rain will move out of the region by sunrise Saturday.