City Councilman brings light to food insecurity in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With the holidays just weeks away, many families in South Georgia are still dealing with food insecurities.
It’s not uncommon for some families to wonder where their next meal may be coming from. Tifton City Councilman, Frank Sayles, said this is an issue that they see and that the city will continue to address.
“Food insecurity really is a big problem throughout South Georgia. Tift County has more than 17 percent of its residents who are food insecure,” Sayles said.
Sayles said out of that 17 percent, 25 percent are children.
He gave tips on how to change this issue.
“We encourage local organizations to help,” Councilman Sayles said
Organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank that serves families in Tift County and other surrounding counties and the Tifton Urban Redevelopment Agency. The Urban Redevelopment Agency comes in and redevelops environments for future business to come and work, such as grocery stores.
“The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently did a report that healthy food is actually less expensive in the Atlanta area than in rural South Georgia,” Sayles told WALB News 10.
Sayles explained the big difference in prices between the two.
“And that is because there is less competition among grocery stores and also it takes longer transportation for food to get here,” he explained.
Councilman Sayles said that there are different types of food insecurities.
“Food insecurity is just not access to food on regular bases. Sometimes it’s on irregular bases, it could be that sometimes family has to choose between buying the food and paying the rent,” Sayles explained.
Sayles said he comes from a big family so he knows that feeling all too well.
“I come from a large family myself and when I was very young, we were in that situation my parents were. I was the oldest of six kids and there were times when I was five or six years old and they had to make choices like that,” Sayles said.
He explained that the city is still making it their number one mission to fix the issue and how potential organizations can help.
“We are looking at doing is making sure we get distribution centers in South Georgia and also have good roads for transportation,” Sayles told WALB News 10.
Councilman Sayles said this issue can’t be solved overnight, but it requires the work of the city and the community leaders.
