Ashburn prepares for annual “The City of Lights” Christmas parade

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Ashburn will have its Christmas parade on Saturday, December 14.
The annual parade is said to bring dozens out of their homes and get into the Christmas spirit flowing.
The theme this year is “City of Lights.” Everyone, including emergency services and the mayor, will come out in style to show off some of their cool and unique antiques for the crowd.
This year, businesses that participate in the parade will have a chance to win a shiny new trophy.
Executive Director for Ashburn-Turner Counties Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Miller, told us what makes this event so special.
“The Christmas Parade is a time-honored tradition. It really just creates a bit of a community spirit, everybody wants to come together and celebrate what we have here in the community. It is just important for everybody to take a moment to be together and remind us all what we enjoy about Ashburn," Miller said.
The parade is set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
The city will have a tree lighting for the first time right afterward.
There’ll also be live music and fun for all to enjoy.
