Truck driver sentenced for illegally dumping diesel fuel

“This defendant harmed the environment, endangered children at a nearby school and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in cleanup costs when he selfishly dumped fuel into the waterways of the United States. Our office is committed to enforcing federal laws protecting our natural resources, especially when the health and safety of our citizens are jeopardized. As reflected in this case, the consequences for violating environmental laws can include significant prison time,” Peeler said. “I want to thank the EPA for their rapid response cleaning up our waterways and investigating this incident.”