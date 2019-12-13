Tifton Regional honors lost loved ones with “Tree of Life”

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A special tree in Tifton will be lit Thursday night in honor of family members who’ve lost a loved one in the past and want to honor them in the present.
The goal is also to raise money for patients in need at Tift Regional Medical Center’s Anita Stewart Oncology Center.
The tree lighting is a tradition for Tift Regional Medical Center, this is their 34th year.
This event will include a candlelight service, live holiday music, complimentary refreshments and a visit from Santa.
Proceeds benefit will go to Hospice of Tift area and TRMC Anita Stewart Oncology Center.
“It is important because the money we raise goes directly to our patients. It is the patients here at the Anita Stewart Oncology Center, its patients at Hospice of Tift Area. So all of that money stays local and stays right here and it goes directly to the patient for patient’s needs," Joy Davis, Accreditation Coordinator said.
Davis shared that families have the opportunity to donate until December 31, whether they have a loved one in Tift County or not. You can donate here.
There are various giving levels available for those who desire to give back.
