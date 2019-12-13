Thomasville kicks off Christmas in Victorian style

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders are asking you to take a journey with them into the past with their annual Victorian Christmas.
Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is an event that is expected to have a $1.5 million economic impact, which leaders attribute to people staying in hotels, shopping and eating in the area.
The city is expecting more than 34,000 people in the area for the event.
Sarah Baggett, the marketing manager for the City of Thomasville, said that last year they hosted about 30,000 people.
Baggett said the additional 4,000 people this year may be the result of their aggressive marketing campaign. She also attributes Thomasville being recognized in a few national publications and hosting film crews as part of the growth of the Victorian Christmas.
“We have a lot of new additions this year that we’re very excited about that’ll be here rain or shine. We have live reindeer that’ll be with us for the first time ever, we have a trackless train for little kids to ride, we have horse and carriage rides, food vendors, street entertainment and all kinds of wonderful things," explained Baggett.
Two college students said they look forward to this event every year, especially having been away at school.
“To be with my friends and family and enjoy this beautiful town,” said Kianna Ross, Victorian Christmas attendee.
“The music is always really fun and the dancing that goes on at the amphitheater is always awesome," said Sophie Sampson, who was also attending the Victorian Christmas in downtown Thomasville Thursday.
The pair said that they’ve been coming out every year since they can remember.
The event will continue Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
