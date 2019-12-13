Susan Embert takes the stand in her trial; Defense calls witnesses to the stand

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Susan Embert trial continued on day six as the defense’s witnesses took the stand to present their evidence Thursday.
Dougherty County Coroner Micheal Fowler was the defense’s first witness.
Fowler said he got the call from 911 about a shooting and possible suicide. He said when he arrived on the scene, he saw officers talking with Susan.
Coroner Fowler said when responding to calls, he treats them as homicides and then works by the process of elimination. On the stand, he explained what he saw once he entered the bedroom.
Fowler said he saw blood and where the bullet entered and came through a wall. He said in order to make his ruling, he gets his information from police during the investigation and interviews conducted on the scene.
Later, Fowler said he was called to a fence where Jake Embert’s ex-wife, son and another woman stood. He said the ex-wife told him they didn’t believe Jake committed suicide and they believed that it was a homicide.
The defense asked Fowler if he had seen EMS roll bodies over to see wounds on a crime scene. Fowler responded yes, but he didn’t physically see them do it in this case.
Fowler said he knew Jake died from a gunshot wound to the head. He said the lighting wasn’t good but at the time, it looked like it was a contact wound. Due to this and the police’s investigation, Fowler put self-inflicted and contact gunshot wound on the death certificate. He said solely at that time, the police’s investigation and interviews placed a major role in his determination.
The defense attorney asked Fowler if he requested an autopsy, Fowler said no.
Fowler then testified and said at the time of the certificate, he was “off” about the findings.
The defense questioned why he made the ruling if he alleged it was a mistake. Fowler responded by saying that he had only been the coroner for a short time back then, but since then, he has taken classes.
Fowler said at the time, that was a mistake. He said it was a mistake since he was new in his role.
Prosecutors then told jurors the newest certificate said the victim was shot by another and died from a gunshot wound.
Fowler said he shouldn’t have put contact gunshot on the old certificate.
Prosecutors said that certificate is now voided.
The defense said Fowler was a hostile witness during the testimony. Fowler said if he knew then what he knows now, he would have requested an autopsy because it would have helped with the investigation.
Prosecutors then asked Fowler if he knew at the time that there were previous calls of family violence at the home. He said at the time, he didn’t know but it would have been beneficial.
The defense then asked if he knew Jake was being treated for depression and anxiety. Fowler said, no.
The defense then called a second witness. It was a recalled witness that the state presented earlier, Jeff Horne, a funeral home embalmer. He talked about the cremation process.
The defense brought in an alleged urn. It’s the urn Susan said her husband’s ashes came in.
Prosecutors allege Susan disposed of the ashes, but the defense said residue and remains were still left in the urn.
Horne testified that he didn’t know if the ashes or urn belonged to Jake 100 percent, however, he said it all looked similar to the ones they sell.
On the witness stand, Horne looked inside the urn and identified an ankle bracelet that was allegedly on Jake’s body when he died.
Susan testified about what she said happened the day her husband died.
Defense attorneys said this is solely a suicide case.
Susan admitted that she called the police on her husband in the past, she also said he called the police on her as well.
Susan said, for the most part, their relationship was good. She told jurors that she was not a licensed nurse, but an at-home and school nurse.
Prosecutors said she previously told Jake and others that she was licensed.
Susan said mostly all of the state’s witnesses lied on the stand.
She said she didn’t kill her husband and also said she didn’t poison him.
Susan said that after her husband shot himself, she jumped on the bed to get her dog out of the blood.
Prosecutors questioned why she never mentioned this before Thursday.
Susan said the morning her husband died, she didn’t see Jake’s son.
Previously, Will Embert testified he was at home having coffee with his father before he left and his father died.
Susan said that’s not true. She said her husband stayed in the bed all morning and she later found him dead.
Susan then admitted on the stand that she didn’t know why she told 911 dispatchers her husband was gay. Prosecutors said originally, she alleged he killed himself because he came out as gay and had a sexually transmitted disease.
She said during the 911 call, she meant to say he had PTSD and not an STD.
“I meant to say PTSD or PSTD or whatever that is, post-traumatic stress disorder is what I meant to say. And it came out STD for some reason. I don’t know why,” said Susan.
“Ma’am, you said the words sexually transmitted diseases,” an attorney told Susan.
“No, I did not say that. It come out STD,” replied Susan.
Susan said she was traumatized about what she had seen. She said that’s the reason she didn’t try to provide aid to her husband.
Prosecutors asked about a bath mat that was found on the bed where Jake was found. She said she didn’t know why or how the mat got there.
Prosecutors then asked if she did all of this to get her husband’s money, she said no and that she loved him.
The trial will resume Friday morning at 8:30 a.m.
