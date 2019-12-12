Soaking rain and possibly stormy Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chilly 40s and widespread rain across SWGA tonight. As an areas of low pressure tracks north from the Gulf, moderate to heavy rain with isolated strong-severe storms will end the week. There’s a marginal risk for damaging wind gusts and possibly an isolated tornado Friday afternoon into early evening. Following rainfall amounts of 1-2″+, rain taper off late Friday. Gradual clearing Saturday brings afternoon sunshine and milder 60s. Just as nice Sunday as highs reach upper 60s.
Early week warmer mid 70s Monday before rain and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday. Drier and colder Wednesday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
