Soaking rain and possibly stormy Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chilly 40s and widespread rain across SWGA tonight. As an areas of low pressure tracks north from the Gulf, moderate to heavy rain with isolated strong-severe storms will end the week. There’s a marginal risk for damaging wind gusts and possibly an isolated tornado Friday afternoon into early evening. Following rainfall amounts of 1-2″+, rain taper off late Friday. Gradual clearing Saturday brings afternoon sunshine and milder 60s. Just as nice Sunday as highs reach upper 60s.