Several operators in running to contract Lee Co. Medical Center

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - It’s down to three or four different operators that are not in the running to contract a new Southwest Georgia Hospital.
It's the last piece of the puzzle for the future of the Lee County Medical Center.
Officials can't release the names of the operators at this time.
County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said as soon as the contract is signed, bonds will be issued and then construction will begin.
Mathis said this project is going to benefit more than just Lee County.
“The numbers that we project are the first year’s economic impact for the area, not just Lee County, but the for the area, is over $50 million dollars and this area needs that,” said Mathis.
Mathis said there’s work being done every day on this project. He said hopefully, very soon, people will start to see the construction of the hospital.
