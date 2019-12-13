Nashville PD: 1 shot multiple times; 2 kidnapped, assaulted; 1 arrested on drug charges; 1 arrested for assaults

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - After one woman was shot several times and two other women were kidnapped and assaulted, a wanted man was found with drugs in Nashville and it all led to the arrest of another man accused of the assaults. The three separate incidents in Nashville became connected by circumstance over the course of a few days, according to a release from the Nashville Police Department (NPD).
On Monday, around 10:42 p.m., Nashville police responded to the 1600 block of Marion Avenue for a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman lying on the floor in her house with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital by EMS.
Police learned that there was a knock on her door and when she opened the door, she saw two men outside, one wearing a ski mask.
One of the suspects fired a handgun several times, hitting the victim and her home several times, according to police.
The victim survived but was not able to be interviewed right away, police reported.
Once she recovered enough to be interviewed, the victim corroborated what witnesses told police but the gunman could still not be identified.
On Wednesday, shortly after 5 p.m., police responded to an unoccupied house in the 200 block of McPherson Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a woman who had been assaulted. She told police that a second woman was badly injured and was tied up and bleeding from her head.
As police entered the house, they found the second victim with numerous injuries and duct tape around her neck and was later taken to the hospital.
Police found that the first victim was at her home when she heard strange noises inside her house. A suspect, later identified as Billy Joe Lumpkin, 52, is accused of forcibly moving her to a nearby unoccupied residence where she was held hostage for several hours.
Police said at some point, the second victim went looking for the first victim. When the second victim got to the unoccupied home, Lumpkin abducted her and cut her several times and tied her up.
The first victim was then moved to another nearby house and sexually assaulted, according to police.
The first victim thought the second was dead and was able to talk herself away from the suspect and went looking for help.
Nashville police issued a lookout for Lumpkin, which was also issued to surrounding police agencies as there were rumors he may have been in Adel or Valdosta.
The day after the assaults, police were searching for Lumpkin in the 300 block of North Mathis Avenue.
A Nashville detective found Arquavious “Quay” Markese Collier, 21, hiding in a car in the same block. Collier was wanted on several outstanding warrants, according to police.
When police searched the vehicle, a bag of cocaine and a bag of methamphetamine were found.
Collier was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.
Police said Collier was also a person of interest in several other cases in Nashville.
Shortly after Collier’s arrest, police were traveling on Highway 41 in Lowndes County to check on the victim in the Monday shooting when they saw Lumpkin walking along the road.
Police then reached out to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
As deputies approached Lumpkin, he tried to run but was quickly arrested, according to Nashville police.
Lumpkin was booked into the Lowndes County Jail on obstruction. He is also facing charges for one count of rape, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of burglary, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony pending in Nashville.
Nashville police said the cases are still under investigation and there could be additional charges.
WALB has reached out for copies of Collier and Lumpkin’s mugshots.
