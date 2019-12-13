Larry Dean and the United Way to give away 100 free turkeys

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Larry Dean organization is partnering with United Way to give back to the Tifton community.
The retired NFL player is having his annual turkey giveaway and the first 100 families in line will get a free turkey. Dean said this is his chance to continue to bless the community that’s helped him.
“We partnered with United Way with Ms. Pat McKinnon and we are going to be giving away 100 turkeys and 100 bags of groceries. This is where I grew up, born and raised. The community supports me so much and this is just a small token of appreciation that I have for the community," Dean said.
The two organizations said their target is community impact through health, education, and income and this is their chance to do so.
The giveaway will be this Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at 405 Cole Street in Tifton.
There’s a limited supply of free turkeys.
You’re encouraged to arrive early.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.