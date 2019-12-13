Increases in fatal wrecks bring on Operation Rolling Thunder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An increase in fatal crashes in South Georgia is bringing on state-led operations to deter distracted driving.
The Rolling Thunder Campaign took place Thursday in Albany.
Multiple citations, warnings and even arrests were made.
The nine-hour operation hit some of the busiest roads in the city.
We’re told this was more than laying down the law, but an opportunity to educate the public about the dangers of distracted driving.
“We concentrated on the Dawson Road area today around Slappey, we also were on Oglethorpe,” said Sergeant Craig Singletary with Georgia State Patrol (GSP), as he points out operation Rolling Thunder. “We tried to saturate this entire area looking for distracted drivers.”
But it wasn’t just to ticket or warn drivers.
“People think we come to town and we do these things just for citations, really it has nothing to do with citations at all,” said Singletary.
Singletary said it’s about educating the public about the dangers of not paying attention.
This comes one day after a fatal wreck in Lee County.
GSP is still investigating the cause but said Operation Rolling Thunder is also happening at the same time.
“We’re seeing a lot of fatal crashes today occurring between the hours of going to school or going to work or going home from school or coming home from work,” explained Singletary.
In Thursday’s operation, police also made an arrest from a driver who was speeding with narcotics in the car.
“It was a good find. And I’m thankful that we were able to take that impaired driver off the roadway and those drugs, because we never know where that could’ve ended up,” said Singletary.
Singletary said the governor’s office is passionate about cracking down on distracted driving and these operations are just the start.
“This whole effort’s well worth it,” said Singletary.
