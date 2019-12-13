A chilly rain this morning transitions to showers this afternoon. High temps stay in the 50s. A round of thunderstorms roll through South Georgia this evening. Some of these storms could be severe mainly south of a line form Bainbridge to Camilla to Fitzgerald. A slight risk of severe storms will be possible from Valdosta to Homerville southward. Storms exit by 2am. Clouds start your Saturday and exit by evening. The weekend will be seasonable. Warming well into the 70s Monday. Another round of strong storms is possible Tuesday. Colder air arrives Wednesday with a freeze likely Thursday morning.