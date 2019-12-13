Embert trial dismissed early; resumes next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The defense rested around 1:40 p.m. Friday in the Susan Embert trial.
Susan is accused of killing her husband, Jake Embert, and staging his death to look like suicide.
Prosecutors said it happened back in June of 2014 at their home.
“I’m not ready for closing arguments!” That’s what a defense attorney said in front of Dougherty County judge.
Judge Willie Lockette gave the defense more time to prepare and jurors were sent home early.
Now the trial will go into its third week, and will start back up next Tuesday.
Defense brings in last witness to testify
Friday started with the defense’s first witness, Christopher Robinson, a forensics consultant.
Robinson said he’s a firearm, blood spatter, reconstruction and gunshot residue expert.
Throughout the day, prosecutors and the defense gave many objections.
This all happened while Robinson testified.
He says some prosecution's witness testimonies were speculations into the death.
That’s when prosecutors objected to his statements.
Previously, agents testified about the crime scene and the distance determination analysis and said it looked like Jake’s body had been dragged.
Robinson talked heavily about the weapon that killed Jake, the crime scene and the investigation. He said the entire investigation was very poorly handled.
He said investigators should have completed every testing possible at the scene. Robinson said the fact that only a few photos were taken at the scene is “absurd.”
He said there should’ve been gunshot residue testing, documentation of the cartilage case location, and an autopsy.
“All I’m saying is when you’re doing an investigation, you do every test that you can do. You look at the cartilage case position within the scene. You look at the individual whose been shot. You look at the trajectory of the bullet of the bullet," said Robinson.
He said if the proper testing were done, it would easily determine what happened to Jake Embert.
Robinson said there was blood on the gun slide, muzzle and two cartridges. He said it’s important because the muzzle had to be close to the blood source to have blood on it.
The defense then shows the victim holding the gun after he was shot.
Prosecutors have pointed out that Jake's finger was not on the trigger nor any blood on his hand.
Robinson argues there's nothing strange about this.
“It goes through certain parts of your brain. It causes certain fingers to fold up and other fingers to straighten out, yes! So, that gun is in extremely close proximity to the hand where he would’ve shot himself on the right side. So I do take that into account,” said Robinson.
In rebuttal to more blood not being visible on the gun, Robinson said guns are designed to make it difficult to show blood or fingerprints.
The defense asked Robinson if the person loading the gun could’ve had a cut on their hand that caused the blood on the cartridge. Robinson said that could’ve been possible while loading the gun.
The consultant also said due to Jake’s dark colored wound, he believes the gun was fired close to the head or on the wound.
“When it’s very close and tight all of the suet, the vaporizer lead, powder...everything is concentrated around the entry hole and that’s what coroner Fowler says he describes as the heavy discoloration around the wound," said Robinson.
He also alleges he saw gunpowder in Jake's hair.
He said gunpowder is deposited at max, three feet out.
Prosecutors asked if another a person can shoot someone close to the head or from four feet away.
The consultant said, yes to both questions.
Prosecutors then asked if he knew who shot the victim. Robinson said he can’t determine that.
Robinson’s arguing that the weapon was fired very close to the entry wound.
Closing arguments will start Tuesday at 9 a.m.
