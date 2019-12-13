Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton holds 4th annual "Santa Blue Elves Day "

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of Eighth Street Middle School students participated in “Santa Blue Elves Day.”
The school’s goal is to teach kids the value of giving back during the holiday season.
There were blue elves everywhere. They picked up everything from toys to blankets, and more.
The students are learning the core value of giving back at an early age.
“It is our way of giving back to the community," said Principal Chad Stone, also known as Blue Santa on Thursday.
Giving back is exactly what the students did.
“Our students donated money so that we can sponsor students so that we will be able to take them shopping. It’s all about showing love to our community and them loving us back,” Stone said.
Over 200 students were ecstatic Thursday morning to shop for others in need this Christmas season.
They bought everything from basketballs, blankets, toys, and even clothing.
“This is the largest crowd we have ever had we raised almost four thousand dollars,” Principal Stone told WALB News 10.
Eighth-grade teacher Jackie Tipper shared the message behind the Blue Santa Elves project.
“During the holiday season is very important to think about others and just reflect on the greatest gift to pay it forward and give to others and serve others,” Tipper said.
Tipper said relationship building is still Tift County school’s primary goal.
“The students that benefit the most from this will be the middle school students. The spirit of giving is something very important during Christmas time. They love doing it and they spend a lot of time with the little kids building a relationship,” Tipper told WALB News 10.
She also said that relationship building and family are very important in Tift County.
The project seems to have grown since its start-up four years ago.
In the first year, they served less than 20 families.
Now, they are serving at least 50.
Store Manager David Dorsey said with this many kids, they can’t help but prepare for a big crowd.
“With this many students in the building, we have to have extra resources over here so we can take care of the customers and the shoppers why they are in the department. We like to give them a special thanks and give them cookies as they come in,” Dorsey told WALB News 10.
This is the school’s fourth year.
David said that the company looks forward to this date every year and they are already looking forward to the students to return next year.
