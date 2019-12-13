Baconton Community Charter coach on life support to harvest organs for donation

“I am trying really hard to write something, but my heart is just broken,” Pinson said in an email to WALB. “Our guidance and counseling team has shared very thoughtful strategies with our faculty and staff on how to help our children through this difficult time. They have all made themselves available to help all our students and staff share their grief. The senior members of the Blazer baseball team will be meeting with me Monday to discuss their ideas on how to honor their coach. They had been challenged in their meeting with Coach Devyn on the Wednesday afternoon of his accident to create a slogan for the season. Today, they shared with Devyn’s family that the slogan will be ‘Do it for Devyn.’ I am so glad they were able to see his mom and dad today and share how much they loved and respected their son.”