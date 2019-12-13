Americus PD’s “Santa Patrol” aims to build trust in community

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is now less than two weeks away! As it inches closer, Santa’s little helpers are still patrolling in one South Georgia city.
Americus Police Department's Santa Patrol is on the lookout for kids in the community.
Officers are confirming if they’re on the naughty or nice list.
Kids who are on the nice list will receive a candy cane.
One of Santa’s helpers says the kids are happy to see her when she pulls up to their neighborhood.
She also said this program is all about gaining trust.
“You need to build trust in this community, especially how crime is nowadays. And kids, they’ll run to you because some kids know things that are going on in the neighborhood and adults usually shy away from coming to us and telling us things," said Officer LaShonda Jones.
Officer Jones said she’s handed out about 30 candy canes so far.
This special patrol will continue until Christmas Eve.
