Victim identified in fatal Lee Co. crash

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The victim in a fatal Lee County crash that happened Wednesday night has been identified, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
Ronald Glenn Harpe, 63, of Albany was killed in the crash on Highway 19.
Troopers said Harpe was driving the pickup truck that crashed into the rear of trailers that were being towed by a tractor.
The driver of the tractor suffered injuries, according to troopers.
GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating the crash.
