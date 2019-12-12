Valdosta youth get to shop with a firefighter for Christmas

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department is spending more than $2,500 to play Santa Clause for ten families this Christmas.
It's all a part of their Shop With Firefighter program.
“To be able to see the smile on my kids face is the excitement for me," said parent, Raven Tucker.
Tucker came out with three of her five children for the Shop with A Firefighter program.
“I ended up switching jobs and having a set of twins. I have one with a feeding tube, so altogether, for me with five kids, this helps out a lot for me and my children," said Tucker.
She is just one of a number of families given $250 Tuesday night to buy their children presents.
Tucker said without their help, the pickings for the kids would’ve been slim.
“Some kids aren’t able to have one. At least my kids were able to go through this experience to be able to get what they want for Christmas," she said.
Tucker and her boys were paired up with firefighter, Lt. Robert Mercer who was glad to have this experience with the children.
“It was fun getting involved with members of the community and getting to see the kids have a good time picking out their toys," said Mercer.
Lt. Mercer said when the kids got to shopping, he began to take a backseat.
“I thought I was here to help push the buggy and guide them along, but they really pushed the buggy for me. We had a good time. We walked around and just had an enjoyable evening," said Mercer.
Despite many protests, Tucker said she’s going to wrap these presents and the kids will wake up to them on Christmas Day.
“We’re going to wrap them so our tree can look good on Christmas Day," said Tucker.
Next up is the Valdosta Police Department.
Their Shop with a Cop program is this Monday.
There’s still time to stop by the department and make a donation for the next group of children.
